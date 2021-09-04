Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $76.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

