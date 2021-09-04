Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Up 7.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74. 931,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,375,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Several research firms recently commented on DML. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares in the company, valued at C$288,057. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $402,000 over the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

