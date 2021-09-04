Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

DAL stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

