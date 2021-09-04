DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 625.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

