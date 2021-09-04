DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,052 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

