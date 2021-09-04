DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

NYSE:SRC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

