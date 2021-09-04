DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 705 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

