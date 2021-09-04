DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,429 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $38.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

