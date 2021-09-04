DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $287.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock worth $34,666,262 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

