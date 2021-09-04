Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $410.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

