David R. Horn Sells 10,000 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.65. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 832.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 201,942 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 747.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 195,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $7,668,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.