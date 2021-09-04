DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609,239.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $609,239.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,067.75 or 0.99910499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00072115 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

