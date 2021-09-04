Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.55. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.