Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 955 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.56 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $98.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.