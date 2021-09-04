Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $679.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.