Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,339,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 734,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,253,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $277.74 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average is $243.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

