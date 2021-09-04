Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,423,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,905,000 after buying an additional 183,821 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

