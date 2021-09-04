Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,210 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.