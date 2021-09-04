Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.29 ($107.39).

Daimler stock opened at €70.17 ($82.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.42 and its 200 day moving average is €73.82. Daimler has a twelve month low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

