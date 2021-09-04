CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 236,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,848. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

