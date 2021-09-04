CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

