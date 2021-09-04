CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVI. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CVR Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CVR Energy by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 99,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CVR Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

