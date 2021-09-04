Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Holdings Raised by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,823,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 1,047,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,925. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.