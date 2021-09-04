Curate Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Curate has a market cap of $30.43 million and $1.13 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00007530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00179580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00807056 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

