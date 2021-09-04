CUE Protocol (CUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $559,186.39

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $559,186.39 and approximately $2,185.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $73.41 or 0.00146358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00167600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.31 or 0.07993090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,317.79 or 1.00315117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00825690 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.