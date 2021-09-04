CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €62.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €62.50 ($73.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

ETR:EVD opened at €56.08 ($65.98) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.95 and its 200 day moving average is €55.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 52-week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

