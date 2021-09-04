CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,169 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.9% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. 9,723,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.