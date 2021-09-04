Crypto Sports Price Up 49.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $519,459.30 and $1,782.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.