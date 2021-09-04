CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

