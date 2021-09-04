CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 38,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,812. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.