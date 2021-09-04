Critical Contrast: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) versus CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% CMG Holdings Group N/A 1,178.89% 82.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.94 -$13.80 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 38.67 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDW Media and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats IDW Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.