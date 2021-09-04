Critical Analysis: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 19.77% 14.02% 12.25% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $160.70 million 5.16 $28.22 million N/A N/A Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.17 $6.76 million $0.11 122.55

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries. The Natural Gas Interests segment consists of royalty and non-operating working interests in natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

