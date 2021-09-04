Critical Analysis: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.92 $164.81 million $5.89 29.51 Logiq $37.91 million 2.30 -$14.51 million ($1.14) -3.32

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Logiq -63.60% -75.67% -57.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Concentrix and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $148.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Logiq.

Summary

Concentrix beats Logiq on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

