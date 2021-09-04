Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.34

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.34 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 290422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRST. Barclays increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

