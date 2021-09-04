Credit Suisse Group Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.36.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.37. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The company has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

