Credit Suisse Group Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $44.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.42.

PYCR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

