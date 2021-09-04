Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.71.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.