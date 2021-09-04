Creative Planning Sells 96 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

