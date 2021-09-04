Creative Planning Sells 40,653 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

