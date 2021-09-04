Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $363.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,120 shares of company stock valued at $70,438,758. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

