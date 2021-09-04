Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.86% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $797.13 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $409.37 and a 12-month high of $797.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $740.27 and its 200-day moving average is $648.73.

