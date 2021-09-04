Creative Planning Buys 4,727 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

