Creative Planning Acquires 2,145 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $35.12 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

