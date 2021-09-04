Craig Hallum Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $232.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

