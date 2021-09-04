Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Shares of CTVA stock remained flat at $$44.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,242. Corteva has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

