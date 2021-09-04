Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,422 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

