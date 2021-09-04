Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 333,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,351. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

