Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 609,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,053. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

