Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.31 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.73

Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.03%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

