Contrasting Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and Mitek Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Mitek Systems $101.31 million 10.01 $7.81 million $0.50 46.06

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 9.53% 17.05% 9.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Markforged and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mitek Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.29%. Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mitek Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Markforged on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

